Bally has been designing sneakers since the 1930’s.

The Swiss shoemaker, however, really hit its stride in the ’80’s, when popular hip-hop artists Doug E. Fresh wore a pair of Ballys on the cover of his album Oh, My God!, and Slick Rick referenced the shoes in the hit: “La Di Da Di”: “Fresh dressed like a million bucks/Threw on the Bally shoes and the fly green socks.”

31 years ago today, Doug E. Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew released Oh, My God [July 7, 1986] The Show ft Slick Rick https://t.co/akwJoiniDA pic.twitter.com/NiJUj6uin6 — thatzhiphop (@thatzhiphop) July 7, 2017

While the shoe market is dominated today by Air Jordans and Yeezys, Bally is reviving some of their classic styles of sneakers, both men’s and women’s iterations of shoes, which include hip-hop era models, tennis shoes, and sporty runners.

All style will retail for between $325 to $450(!).

Via Footwear News