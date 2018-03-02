Dave Limp, Senior Vice President, Amazon Devices and Services, introduces Amazon Alexa, Echo and the All-New Echo Dot at a product launch in London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It seems Amazon is having problems with smart assistant, Alexa. Multiple users are reporting delayed responses or a total loss of connection. According to the Down Detector site, a spike in complaints on the Alexa device spiked today between the morning hours and noon. Many are also reporting a red-orange ring flashing around the device as supposed to the standard blue ring. While Amazon hasn’t officially released more information on the outage, Twitter user @davoice, has spoken with a support member and the company is aware of the outage.

We just can’t help but notice the irony in this situation though. Remember that hilarious Super Bowl ad Amazon put out about Alexa losing her voice? Sure, no connection there.