This may be the most humane, compassionate and beautiful video you watch online today. It truly brought a smile to my face and to thousands others as it is currently trending on YouTube.

It’s a video about an old man in Davao City, Philippines outside a market. It is raining and he must protect his dog companion while he rides inside a basket on a bicycle.

We can see how carefully he makes sure to protect him with rain gear including a small hat! Cutest part of all is how still that dog is, like this is so routine for the two of them!

Enjoy!