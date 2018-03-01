By JT
All Friday the 13th fans will remember, but for the uninformed, at the end of Part VI: Jason Lives, characters Megan and Tommy are able to trap Jason at the bottom of Camp Crystal Lake.  They chain him up to make sure he never terrorizes the visitors of Camp Crystal Lake again.

Well some superfans decided to recreate the end of the film, and placed their own statue of Jason 120 feet deep in the bottom of the lake.  It has to be quite the surprise for divers who stumble across it!  We wonder how many times the statue has tried to been rescued!

The statue was first planted in 2013, and as you can tell, has gone through some wear and tear over the last five years.  Hopefully it gets an update and keeps shocking divers for years to come!

Via Dread Central

