(L-R) Karina Longworth and Director Rian Johnson arrives at the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, December 9, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)
Rian Johnson has revealed where he drew his inspiration from for his latest, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The director shared his thoughts while responding to a tweet from Star Wars fanatic Scott Collura. An excerpt from a book written by director Irvin Kershner in 1980 was shared. The book was written about the production of The Empire Strikes Back.
Johnson then responded saying a friend had given him that same book and he found it amazing.
Mark Hamill then responded with a lighthearted joke.
A documentary about Rian Johnson coming into the role of director for The Last Jedi and his process throughout will be showing at this year’s South by Southwest Festival in Austin. Mark Hamill will also be in attendance.