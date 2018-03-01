(L-R) Karina Longworth and Director Rian Johnson arrives at the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, December 9, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Rian Johnson has revealed where he drew his inspiration from for his latest, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The director shared his thoughts while responding to a tweet from Star Wars fanatic Scott Collura. An excerpt from a book written by director Irvin Kershner in 1980 was shared. The book was written about the production of The Empire Strikes Back.

Remember what Rose said in @rianjohnson’s The Last Jedi about winning the war not by fighting what we hate, but saving what we love? Here’s director Irvin Kershner while filming Empire Strikes Back… pic.twitter.com/INTFj3JI4z — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) February 28, 2018

Johnson then responded saying a friend had given him that same book and he found it amazing.

Really worth tracking down – feels like a sort of fluke that couldn’t exist today, a strangely plain & intimate view of the production with lots of very unguarded interviews. https://t.co/lSLp17ZZ5S — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 28, 2018

This is the book for those asking. Out of print but my awesome library was able to track down a copy. pic.twitter.com/DKSeKXsD8c — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) February 28, 2018

Mark Hamill then responded with a lighthearted joke.

Did they include the quote where I predicted it would ruin people's childhoods? 🙄 https://t.co/5e7yFNJ4sX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 28, 2018

😂 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 28, 2018

A documentary about Rian Johnson coming into the role of director for The Last Jedi and his process throughout will be showing at this year’s South by Southwest Festival in Austin. Mark Hamill will also be in attendance.