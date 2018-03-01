Oprah made it clear a few weeks back that she is not at all planning to run for office in 2020. She’s still saying that, but…She tells People magazine that there is a way she would reconsider.

Oprah says, “God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.” So far, she says she hasn’t received that message.

Oprah has been inundated with requests to run for president ever since she delivered her impassioned speech at the Golden Globe Awards.

So there you go Oprah fans. Instead of urging her to run, you should be asking the big gal upstairs to convince her.

Maybe God is speaking to Oprah through Stedman, who has told her to run.