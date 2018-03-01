Marvel establishing themselves as one of the coolest companies around.
The upcoming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ film was initially set to release on May 4th…
But waiting is hard and fans everywhere are itching to see the next massive MCU film, which will feature every hero we’ve seen throughout the years of movies.
One of the biggest fans, Robert Downey Jr., wasn’t happy with the wait and asked Marvel if he could see the movie early:
Of course, anything for Tony Stark…
But Mr.Stark doesn’t want to see it alone so he asked if some of his friends could also see it in April:
But, no Tony Stark is everyone’s friend, and he want’s the world to join in on the fun!
And no joke, Marvel loved the idea! Responding with an updated poster and release date:
So there you have it! We get to see the crown jewel of the MCU early! So next time you run into your friend Tony Stark, remember to thank him!