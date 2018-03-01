(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Can you believe that Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was turned down for multiple roles?

We can’t either. Lawrence is currently out doing a press tour for her new film Red Sparrow. While stopping by the Howard Stern Show Lawrence revealed that she and Emma Stone used to audition for the same roles, and that there was one role she was devastated she didn’t get.

“Emma Stone and I had this conversation once, ’cause we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different,” Lawrence explained. “She got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me, the only time I’ve ever been truly devastated by losing an audition — because most of the time you’re like, ‘Eh, wasn’t meant to be,’ move on, what can you do? — was Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.”

She does admit that Mia Wasikowska, the actress who played Alice was great, “She was perfect and amazing, I couldn’t have had a British accent.”

Lawrence even revealed that she auditioned for Twilight but again lost out, this time to Kristen Stewart. “I didn’t really know what it was. When you audition like a run of the mill actor, we’re all auditioning for all sorts of things, you just get, like, five pages, and they’re like, ‘Act, monkey!’”

Makes you think how many actors and actresses alomst played different roles.

Source Via: People