(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Thursday, March 1

The year was 1983. On this day, the Phillips and Sony comapanies introduced compact discs of their arsenal!

Nine songs and moments from March 1, 1983!

Men At Work-Down Under

The Weather Girls-It’s Raining Men

Stray Cats-Stray Cat Strut

Toto-Africa

Psychedelic Furs-Love My Way

Phil Collins-You Can’t Hurry Love

Styx-Mr. Roboto

Duran Duran-Hungry Like The Wolf

Michael Jackson-Billie Jean