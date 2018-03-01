Photo: David James Swanson

By Scott T. Sterling

Jack White is back, and he’s ready to rock.

The Detroit vinyl king has shared a wild and rollicking new track, “Over and Over and Over,” which finds the rocker cranking up the energy with a blistering throwback guitar riff.

A ghostly choir chimes in on the chorus, at one point there’s a beat-crazy bongo solo, and the time signatures shift dramatically as a female singer wails in the background. There’s a lot going in “Over and Over and Over,” and it’s all good.

The track is the latest advance from White’s upcoming album, Boarding House Reach, which is due to debut on March 23.