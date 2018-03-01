(Photo by Alan Hess/Fox/PictureGroup)
Ok, where does the internet find this kind of stuff?
Twitter user @butchcoded made the astute observation that there is nothing more cursed on the internet than front-facing The Simpsons characters, and you know what? We’re going to have to agree with him. We can see now there’s a reason everybody on that show is always at an angle!
This isn’t necessarily a new discover either. People were tweeting about this phenomenon since last July!
Not all of the characters look creepy, however. The internet managed to find one character who still looked nice. And who else but Marge?
Via Junkee
Comments
JT