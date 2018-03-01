(Photo by Alan Hess/Fox/PictureGroup)

Ok, where does the internet find this kind of stuff?

Twitter user @butchcoded made the astute observation that there is nothing more cursed on the internet than front-facing The Simpsons characters, and you know what? We’re going to have to agree with him. We can see now there’s a reason everybody on that show is always at an angle!

is there anything more cursed than front facing simpsons characters pic.twitter.com/vFk3AoKtgj — chess (@butchcoded) February 27, 2018

This isn’t necessarily a new discover either. People were tweeting about this phenomenon since last July!

Simpsons characters facing forward is my favorite thing the internet has ever given me pic.twitter.com/ce1HgID2Gt — Tim Doran (@tuggyt) July 2, 2017

Not all of the characters look creepy, however. The internet managed to find one character who still looked nice. And who else but Marge?

this is like the only pure front facing simps picture & the only reason why is because it's marge pic.twitter.com/V85ecaSors — chess (@butchcoded) February 27, 2018

Via Junkee