The Kentucky Fried Chicken just can’t seem to get it right with their customers!

First, there was a chicken shortage just last week in the U.K and Ireland that actually forced many of the restaurants to close or operate on a very limited menu.

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

But now, it is about GRAVY. And a lot of people are still unhappy and justifyably lashing out.

My worst fears have been confirmed! KFC HAS A GRAVY SHORTAGE 😭😭😭 — Dale🍋 (@daletwentyone) March 1, 2018

“We’re working as hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favourite!” said a KFC spokesperson.

Welllp good luck with that one!