28-year-old Marwan Al Ebadi and 29-year-old Salma Hourieh took off from police late last Friday afternoon after being accused of shoplifting at a Peoria, Arizona gas station.

Security camera footage captured the couple as they tried to make their daring escape from the authorities, which included scaling a fence. Total stunk work. Unfortunately, the pair did not notice a sign on the fence that read “Peoria Police.” Yup, they ran down the street, successfully hopped over a fence, and landed right in the Peoria Police parking lot.

A completely underrated part of the video too is the couple switching back and forth running in different directions! They had NO idea where they were going!

You can see Hourieh attempt to hide under a bench (smartest part of the plan?) which turned out to be unsuccessful; she was shortly apprehended. Ebadi climbed back OVER the fence to try to make his getaway, but he too was unsuccessful and later apprehended.

The couple faces charges of shoplifting, trespassing in a critical public safety building, and drug charges.

Via New York Post