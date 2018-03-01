Lisa S. Palmer first enrolled in Hunter College in New York City in 2010.

Last Fall, she was sent an eviction notice from her dorm after racking up an impressive $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges. Palmer continues to ignore the eviction notices and demands from university officials to vacate the dormitory, even though she dropped out of the school in 2016!

Officials say she dropped out, but Palmer claims the university wouldn’t let her register for Fall 2016 classes because of previous disputed over housing and tuition bills.

Now Hunter College has filed a lawsuit to finally kick Palmer out of the dorms. Palmer, 32, has no plans to move anytime soon. She told the New York Post, “I plan on fighting the lawsuit and while I fight it, I’m going to stay.”

As for dorm life, Palmer can’t help but admit it’s rather lonely, and she feels “very isolated.”

Via New York Post