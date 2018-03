Taking your socks off on a plane is one thing, but this take it to a new level of gross.

While during a flight in Russia a passenger started drying a pair of children’s underwear with the air vent. It looks about as awkward as it sounds. According to the description of the video, no one complained about the passenger and the stewardesses just laughed. What would you have done on that flight? Check out the clip below.

Source Via: Mashable