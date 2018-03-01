Filed Under:concert, Ghostbusters, live
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Who you gonna call?

Sony has announced that they will bring to life a Ghostbusters Live Concert series, featuring screenings of the hit comedy along with a live orchestral performance of Elmer Bernstein’s original score and Ray Parker, Jr.’s  hit “Ghostbusters.” Each presentation will even feature Peter Bernstein, son of original orchestrator Elmer Bernstein, as a guest conductor.

Original director Ivan Reitman says he’s thrilled to bring this live orchestral performance to audiences. “I’m thrilled to be presenting Ghostbusters with a live focus on Elmer Bernstein’s brilliant score, I’ve always felt that his remarkable music was the magical glue that held together the film’s unique mixture of funny, mysterious, and scary.”

No dates or locations have been revealed as of yet, the Ghostbusters Live Concert Series will start touring the globe this fall.

Source Via: Variety

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live