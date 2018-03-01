(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Who you gonna call?

Sony has announced that they will bring to life a Ghostbusters Live Concert series, featuring screenings of the hit comedy along with a live orchestral performance of Elmer Bernstein’s original score and Ray Parker, Jr.’s hit “Ghostbusters.” Each presentation will even feature Peter Bernstein, son of original orchestrator Elmer Bernstein, as a guest conductor.

Original director Ivan Reitman says he’s thrilled to bring this live orchestral performance to audiences. “I’m thrilled to be presenting Ghostbusters with a live focus on Elmer Bernstein’s brilliant score, I’ve always felt that his remarkable music was the magical glue that held together the film’s unique mixture of funny, mysterious, and scary.”

No dates or locations have been revealed as of yet, the Ghostbusters Live Concert Series will start touring the globe this fall.

Source Via: Variety