Do you love the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake?

Bad news, no Shamrock Shake for the entire state. McDonald’s recently launched the Shamrock Finder App, there you can find the nearest location serving the seasonal shake. Unfortunately the closest McDonald’s serving the shake for us might be in Kansas.

According to Guidelive, a McDonald’s representative tells them that shamrock shake just doesn’t sell as well in Texas compared to other seasonal products.

Are you going to miss the Shamrock Shake this year?