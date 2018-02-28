Las Vegas is probably the adult entertainment capital of the world, so it’s no wonder they are on the forefront of new technology when it comes to their strip clubs.

The recently opened “The Legends Room” is the first, and so far only, strip club that accepts Bitcoin as payment. Their dancers are temporarily tattooed with a QR Code so patrons can keep their payments secret.

This arrangement seems to work for both the strippers and clientele as well, because according to dancer Brenna Sparks, some banks will actually deny people from having accounts due to their association with the adult entertainment industry.

The Legends Room even possess its own form of cryptocurrency, “LGD.” Club owner, and martial arts master Nick Blomgren believes the club’s use of bitcoin will only drive more traffic there. “In the beginning it was like a lot of Bitcoin guys came in, a lot of LGD members came in and wanted to use their LGD to see if they can buy anything here at the club because nobody really thought that the club existed in the beginning. So now it’s, it’s become like curiosity. Let’s go down there and see if we can use our cryptocurrency.”

Via The Independent