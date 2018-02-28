After 13 years one of Denton’s most famous music venues, Rockin’ Rodeo will be closing its doors.

The venue hosted all sorts of different artists through the years, Bowling for Soup, Josh Abbot Band, Waka Flocka Flame etc.

Owner Lloyd Banks, was told by the landlord that the Carriage Square Shopping Center had been sold and that he, along with the remaining tenants have until the end June to vacate the property. Other businesses in the shopping center have already closed down and moved locations. Banks tells the Denton Record Chronicle, “I’ve known it was coming, I just didn’t know of an exact D-Day.”

Banks plans to have live music every night till the very end, with maybe a few surprise along the way. “I’m still quietly working on some last-minute surprises, they might happen, they might not. But I’d rather go out in a blaze of glory.”

The venues last night will be Saturday April 14th.