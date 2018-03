If I were to ask you to listen to a mash-up of Marvin Gaye’s 1968 classic “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and RATT’s 1994 pop metal classic “Round And Round”…I have a feeling you’d tell me that could never work.

I have news for you: it does…and it’s amazing.

A guy by the name of Bill McClintock recently posted his mash-up of the two songs on YouTube called, “I Heard it Round and Round the Grapevine”…take a listen to it above!

WOW!

~Angela

