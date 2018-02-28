Filed Under:Dallas, Drew Brees, food, New Orleans, NFL, Saints

Drew Brees is bringing Cajun to Dallas! GuideLive is reporting that the NFL quarterback will be opening up Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, a franchise from Baton Rouge. This will be the first location in North Texas and will be located at 4949 Regent Blvd. in Las Colinas. Walk-On’s will reside between Valley Ranch and where the original Cowboys Stadium used to be.

Although Brees was never a Dallas Cowboy himself, he is a Texan. The quarterback grew up in Austin. Walk-On’s shares 17 other locations and features a menu with hush puppies, gumbo, shrimp, red beans and rice, among many other items. The restaurant will begin construction March 6 and is expected to open up in October.

Comments

