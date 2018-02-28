By JT
Nichelle Medina of San Diego news station KFMB was trying to tease an upcoming segment with the San Diego Zoo when she received a surprise visit from a special visitor.

In the middle of the tease, Sophie, a 10-year-old scarlet Ibis, flew right on cue into frame as Medina said, “Good for weeding your garden of bugs.”  Sophie perched directly on top of Medina’s head, much to the amusement of her co-anchor, and she finished her tease saying, “Or flying onto my head.”

Sophie was removed from Medina’s head shortly thereafter, but not before she expressed her thanks for the nice scalp massage.  “I needed that,” she expressed!

Via Huffington Post

