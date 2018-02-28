The Daily Meal reports new research from UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders reveals moderate consumption of alcohol and coffee may help you live longer!

The study of over 1,600 persons 90+ who drink 2 glasses of beer or wine each day shows 18% were more likely to live longer.

In addition, the study shows those who drink coffee were 10% more likely to live longer than non-coffee drinkers.

Dr. Claudia Kawas, a key researcher with the study, said during a conference, “but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity.”

Registered dietitian Keri Gans told The Daily Meal, “Wine and coffee are packed with antioxidants which are known to protect our bodies from damage caused by free radicals”-“Research on antioxidants has shown several health benefits, including the possibility they may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, improve cognitive function, decrease risk of dementia, and lower the risk of heart disease.”

Cheers!