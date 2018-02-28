(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

If you haven’t seen Mr. Stan Lee on social media, your not the only one.

The creator of Spider-Man and the X-Men revealed in a video that he has been fighting a case of pneumonia. TMZ reports that Lee, 95, last appeared at the premier of Black Panther in late January before checking into a hospital in LA.

At the time he was suffering from shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. He starts the video by saying “Hiya heroes, I haven’t been in touch with you lately, I had a little bout of pneumonia I’ve been fighting but it all seems to be getting better.” Lee continues by saying that he misses all of the fans and appreciates their support.

We wish the Marvel Creator a speedy recovery, check out the full video below.