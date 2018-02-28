What a first impression! Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed his most embarrassing meeting ever on The Ellen Show. The two were talking about a recent episode Kimmel was on for Ellen’s birthday. He made a grand entrance sporting a periwinkle skin tight body suit and ice skates in honor of the upcoming Winter Olympics that were taking place later that week.

Full of laughs and jokes, Kimmel describes going backstage afterwards and immediately being asked to meet with Michelle Obama. The two hadn’t met before, and unfortunately for Kimmel, he had no time to change. What resulted was the best photo ever of Kimmel standing next to Michelle in his ice skating suit. Kimmel said through chuckles, “In the top 5 most embarrassing moments of my life.”