(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The new Jennifer Lawrence movie, ‘Red Sparrow,’ opens this weekend!

She had an interesting interview during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she feels her own movie is interesting BUT if you are expecting to place political weight on it, just don’t.

In fact, “if you’re a typical hater and you have a blog, don’t go.” You would think she would want to sell you in on her own movie, but that’s JLaw for you, raw and brutally honest.

So, who’s going?

Here’s the full interview:

and here is the Red Sparrow trailer for you: