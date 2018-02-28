(Photo by PH) NC KD BL 2001) Horiz) (Digital image) (smd)
Wednesday, February 28
he year was 1999. On this day, we had just been introduced to a white rapper from Detroit named Marshall Mathers, though Eminem was nowhere to be found on the charts…yet!
Nine songs and moments from February 28th, 1999!
Eve 6-Inside Out
TLC-No Scrubs
Matchbox Twenty-Back 2 Good
Sugar Ray-Every Morning
Will Smith-Miami
Goo Goo Dolls-Slide
Cher-Believe
Dave Matthews Band-Crush
Britney Spears-…Baby, One More Time
