Wednesday, February 28

he year was 1999. On this day, we had just been introduced to a white rapper from Detroit named Marshall Mathers, though Eminem was nowhere to be found on the charts…yet!

Nine songs and moments from February 28th, 1999!

Eve 6-Inside Out

TLC-No Scrubs

Matchbox Twenty-Back 2 Good

Sugar Ray-Every Morning

Will Smith-Miami

Goo Goo Dolls-Slide

Cher-Believe

Dave Matthews Band-Crush

Britney Spears-…Baby, One More Time

