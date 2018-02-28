A pair of identical twin sisters will fulfill one of their life wishes when they marry an identical set of brothers this coming summer.

You cannot make this up! Identical twin brothers propose to identical twin sisters same day https://t.co/6lSl09ogJL via @newsadvance pic.twitter.com/StxwZEPAhB — Ann Nyberg (@AnnNyberg) February 28, 2018

Briana and Brittany Deane first met Jeremy and Josh Salyers at the “Twins Day Festival,” the world’s largest annual gathering of twins and other multiples. Six months later, the pairs were engaged, in a dual-proposal while the two couples were in the middle of filming a documentary for Inside Edition.

The two couples will marry this summer in a joint ceremony!

Via Star Telegram