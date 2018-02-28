Jeff Franklin at The Paley Center for Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest fall TV previews Los Angeles for Netflix: "Fuller House" held at The Paley Center For Media on September 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA (Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Netflix has fired ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ creator Jeff Franklin after numerous complaints about harassment. The complaints were centered around the producer’s behavior and are not sexual.

The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros TV, who is behind the ‘Fuller House, announced in a brief statement that they will not be renewing Franklin’s contract. “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House,” the statement read.

‘Fuller House’, which has been described as one of Netflix’s most popular titles, was recently renewed for a fourth season. Warner Bros TV and Netflix were quick to point out that they plan to continue making ‘Fuller House’.

“Fuller House will return for a fourth season, as planned,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “We hope to go into production in the next few months.”