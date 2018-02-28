Those who grew up in the ’80s knew just how great a time it was; it is our favorite decade for a reason after all!

Lori Ferraro is a writer and actor who grew up in the ’80s and now, her kids have become OBSESSED with the decade! They like to flip through all her photo books and love the “over-the-top-ness” of all the pictures, “mainly the hair” according to her.

Since she had a blast growing up an ’80s kid, there are eight things she wants to keep relevant for her kids today. Get ready for this nostalgia trip you’re about to go on!

1-Video Stores

Lori would rather her kids spend an hour examining the covers of DVDs and VHS tapes(!) they luckily have tat their local video store in Portland than browsing the Netflix menu!

2-Cameras with film

She encourages her kids to use disposable cameras, and they seem to be excited about it! The thrill of not knowing how the picture will end up since you can’t see it right after you take it…remember that feeling?

3-The Mall

All those stores at your beck and call, including a food court? What better way is there to spend a lazy afternoon?!

4-Casseroles

Hamburger Helper, anyone?

5-Music

Ok, now we’re talking! Lori lists The Buggles, Adam Ant, Quiet Riot, INXS, Oingo Boingo, Def Leppard, Duran Duran, Run DMC, and Van Halen as artists she’s trying to turn onto her kids. Though they tend to like what she plays, her oldest son thinks “Jump” is a bad tune. We definitely disagree!

6-Games

Put down the video game and pick up a board game! Lori likes to relive the classics like Sorry, Trouble, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Simon, and Clue, and hopefully her kids like to do the same!

7-Movies

Oh, yes! Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!! The list can go on and on of amazing films from the ’80s. If we start listing them all, we’ll never stop. Those kids have NO shortage of choices to find a film they’ll love!

8-Saturday Morning Cartoons

What happened to Saturday morning cartoons? Is it not must-see television anymore? There was no such thing as sleeping in on a Saturday when Scooby-Doo, the Smurfs, He-Man, and Inspector Gadget were just begging to be watched!

This list is pretty good! Anything else you would like to see added? Let us know!

Via Huffington Post