According to The Street, a new study by Acorns (a micro-investing app company), $1,000 would really come in handy for many Americans, and here is what they’d give up… to get it!

  • 75% of persons 18-44 would give up watching the final season of Game Of Thrones
  • 75% of those surveyed would give up the internet for a week and coffee for a year

This tells you a lot about the current rate of savings for many Americans.

Click HERE for some good ways to increase your savings.

What Would You Be Willing To Give Up For $1,000?

