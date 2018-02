Photo via Dreamstime

Whooaaa!! This police dog was ready to attack the suspect.

During a chase in Southern California, the suspect was stealing a car then fighting a police officer to make his getaway. In the video, he crashes, and runs as the police are trying to run him down. Police then released the K9 and quickly rushed and leaped to catch the suspect.

What a wild scene and the dog sprung into action. Check out this crazy video!

Marco A. Salinas