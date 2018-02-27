Rare photos of Selena at a concert in 1993 are going viral after being discovered by someone’s aunt. Twitter user, Aleena Acosta, recently shared the photos of the Queen of Tejano serenading her uncle. Acosta said her uncle Rey used to tell her about this story all the time, but she never believed him mainly because there was no proof.

That wasn’t until recently when her aunt discovered the photos and it was quite a moment. The photos were taken in 1993 at Midland Chaparral Center in Texas. You could see Selena serenading Acosta’s uncle, both wearing bright colored shirts and rocking their best ’90s gear.

Acosta spoke to MySanAntionio about the discovery, saying that the singer had called on for volunteers so she could sing her song “Que Creías” to him. The song is about an ex lover.

my tío Rey told me Selena sang to him but I never believed him bc my tía forgot where she put the pictures but she found them.. I’m crying pic.twitter.com/ejjZtIhzWG — honeybun 🍯 (@aleenaacostaa) February 22, 2018

Only a microphone between them ♥️: info thread below pic.twitter.com/NYwY4jiF1V — honeybun 🍯 (@aleenaacostaa) February 23, 2018