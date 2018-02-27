Last summer the SPCA in Duncan, British Columbia rescued nearly 60 piglets that were malnourished and needed to be nursed back to health.

According to CBC News, one of the piglets Molly made a quick recovery and was placed in a forever home as a pet.

SPCA manager Leon Davis is now claiming that the people who adopted Molly had her butchered and ate the poor little pig.

“First reaction I’d say was shock. Heartbreak. You know, all the animals that come through our care or branches we get attached to,” Davis told CBC. “To hear that somebody did this to an animal that we worked so hard to make sure was healthy, and tried to get into a good home, is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Butchering a pig is not a crime, so Molly’s owner will not be charged with any crime. However, they have been blacklisted from adopting any future pets from the SPCA.