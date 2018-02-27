A man decided the best place to take his cigarette break was sitting directly on the train tracks of New York’s Grand Street Station.

The upcoming B train was approaching, and while most bystanders just watch, Shon Mogharabi tried to pull Rafael Gonzalez up, but he was content just sitting there. Mogharabi told the New York Post, “Right before the train hit him, he ducked under the platform. Everyone turned away, thinking he was dead — it was terrible. Then he waved his hand from between the train and the platform and we were all shocked.”

Yup, the 52-year-old avoided the speeding train, waved to the concerned bystanders, and emerged unscathed to the surprise of the civilians and New York Firefighters around him.

Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train. pic.twitter.com/SV20vtj6go — Shon Mogharabi (@ShonNotSean) February 26, 2018

If you couldn’t tell by his jog at the end, Gonzalez suffered no injuries from the train, though he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Gonzalez won’t appear to face any legal recourse for the train incident, but those train passengers were certainly punished for his shenanigans. Both the B and D train service had to be re-routed for the next half-hour after the incident.

