Anxiety is rough… those of you who suffer from chronic anxiety know exactly what we’re talking about. Those of you who don’t… well lucky you.

Actually use nervous Nellys might have a leg up on all you chilled out people. There’s a new study published in the journal Brain Sciences suggests that anxiety can improve your memory.

Co-author of the study, Myra Fernandes, professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo in Canada says, “(Anxiety) gives you a heightened sense of awareness and makes you attuned to details you wouldn’t be otherwise… That’s a plus if you’re trying to remember something later.”

Now don’t get us wrong here, too much of anything is a bad thing, and that goes double for anxiety. If anxiety levels get too high people tend to withdraw, negatively effecting your ability to retain information.

So, stay nervous folks… but don’t over do it!

Via Time