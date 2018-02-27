By JT
Tuesday, February 27

The year was 1976.  On this day, the eve of the 18th Grammy Awards, and a historic win for Natalie Cole, who became the first African American to win Best New Artist!

Nine songs and moments from February 27th, 1976!

Peter Frampton-Show Me The Way

Ohio Players-Love Rollercoaster

Foghat-Slow Ride

Electric Light Orchestra-Evil Woman

Gary Wright-Dream Weaver

Queen-Bohemian Rhapsody

Four Season-December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)

Nazareth-Love Hurts

Hot Chocolate-You Sexy Thing

