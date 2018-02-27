(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Tuesday, February 27
The year was 1976. On this day, the eve of the 18th Grammy Awards, and a historic win for Natalie Cole, who became the first African American to win Best New Artist!
Nine songs and moments from February 27th, 1976!
Peter Frampton-Show Me The Way
Ohio Players-Love Rollercoaster
Foghat-Slow Ride
Electric Light Orchestra-Evil Woman
Gary Wright-Dream Weaver
Queen-Bohemian Rhapsody
Four Season-December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)
Nazareth-Love Hurts
Hot Chocolate-You Sexy Thing
Comments
JT