Film and television actress Heather Locklear was taken into police custody Sunday night following an alleged domestic incident that occurred at her home.

Police were called to her home around 9:30 Sunday night and the actress was taken into custody after the police found evidence to support the claim that Locklear injured her boyfriend in the spat. At the scene, Locklear reportedly became combative with the police and even attacked an officer. Along with the felony assault, she was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer.

This isn’t the first issue with domestic violence for Locklear. In 2011, police were dispatched to the home of her then-boyfriend Jack Wagner after the pair got physical with each other following an argument.

Locklear is due in court in March.

Via TMZ