The Magnolia Market at the Silos complex is in the heart of Waco. (Photo by Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The Fixer Upper stars are at it again! Chip and Joanna Gaines have seen an overwhelming response to Magnolia Market at their Silos development along with bakery Silos Baking Co. and they’re not stopping there. The couple made the official debut of new restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco this week. The restaurant takes up the space of long-time favorite Elite Cafe with some of their most popular dishes landed on the new menu at Magnolia Table.

The restaurant is said to be more breakfast and brunch-oriented and will feature dishes such as the classic French Toast as well as Joanna’s buttermilk biscuits. Magnolia Table opened Feb. 26 and will be open for breakfast and lunch from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Joanna and fans have shared photos on Instagram of the new restaurant.

