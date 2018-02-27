(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dallas Cowboys were the first to incorporate choreographed dance routines on the sidelines during a professional game, and shortly after, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders became a national and cultural icon.

Becuase of the group’s cultural impact, decades worth of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader memorabilia, including game-day uniforms, a 1977 poster and an original sketch of the iconic DCC uniform are now on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Jane Rogers, associate curator in the museum’s Division of Culture and the Arts, said in a press release, ” The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders raised the bar for NFL cheerleaders in the 1970s, using athleticism and a strong sense of self to set the standard for what an organization of empowered women can accomplish in today’s society.”

It’s official… the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be enshrined in history! The DCC have donated two different uniforms as well as other DCC artifacts to the @smithsonian’s @amhistorymuseum! #DCCSmithsonian pic.twitter.com/MuAvYklsti — Cowboys Cheerleaders (@DCCheerleaders) February 26, 2018

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders enshrined in Smithsonian museum https://t.co/ZbQ1eGVkFv pic.twitter.com/Dfwppo5qtQ — WFAA (@wfaa) February 27, 2018

Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones-Anderson was on hand at the Smithsonian Monday afternoon to donate the items. She signed the donation deed for the historical memorabilia. Also in attendance were Cowboys cheerleading director Kelli Finglass, past uniform designers Lisa Dobson and Paula Van Wagoner, four DCC group leaders, and Dallas sculptor Brad Oldham, who has designed the silver and jewel-encrusted belt buckle on the cheerleaders’ uniform since 2006.

From the Smithsonian, describing the donations from the DCC:

The donated artifacts will join the museum’s collection of cheerleading objects, which includes items from a 1934 high school precision-dance team, as well as items associated with the Kilgore Rangerettes, a college precision-dance team organized in 1949 by Gussie Nell Davis. These were collected because they were the first high school and college teams created specifically to involve girls and women in a sport at a time when their participation in sports was limited.

