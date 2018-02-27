Eli Ink looks very different from the man he was ten years ago.

For a decade, Ink has undergone an extreme body modification process, which includes some tattoos. Actually, A LOT of tattoos. A self-proclaimed addict, Ink has spent a decade completely transforming his entire body, tattooing it almost completely, including the inside of his mouth and his EYEBALLS with black ink.

Ink has always been a fan of the abstract, and has always wanted to pay tribute to one of his childhood heroes. He told the Mail Online, “I’ve always been blown away by art itself. Picasso is a huge childhood inspiration to me, especially abstract art, but I do like all forms of art. Body art was just the next local step for me growing up. I wanted to look like an abstract character in one of Picasso’s paintings. I love the abstract look, no thought, just pure expression”

Before his transformation, Ink owned his own gardening company, but eventually became a full-time tattoo artist. Of his transformation, Ink says he will never be complete. “I will never be finished. It will take me the rest of my life to finish my studies but I am dedicating the rest of my life to body modification and perfecting my work.”

