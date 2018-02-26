10/15/2017 - File photo dated 28/10/15 of Harvey Weinstein as the organisation behind the Oscars expelled the producer over allegations of sexual abuse. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Everything has fallen apart for the Weinstein Company after all the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations that have come out against company co-founder and namesake Harvey Weinstein.

The most recent debacle is the collapse of a $500 million deal for the company to sell to a new investment group.

Variety is reporting that the deal falling through leaves the company with no other choice but to declare bankruptcy.

According to a letter released by the company places the blame on the investment group that was looking to purchase the company. ” It is simply impossible to avoid the conclusion that you have no intention to sign an agreement – much less to close one – and no desire to save valuable assets and jobs,” the letter stated.