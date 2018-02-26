Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, american airlines, Drunk, Flight, hero, Kicked Off, killed, Osama bin Laden, Rob O'Neill
@ Dreamstime

Hey, heroes deserve, no, need to cut lose sometimes.

Rob O’Neill, the Navy Seal who personally ended Osama Bin Laden’s reign of terror, was kicked off a commercial flight on Sunday. Flight attendants claim the war hero was too drunk to fly.

O’Neill was on his way from Nashville bound for Dallas on an American Airlines flight. Before take off attendants noticed he was very drunk. Reports say threw out some vulgar comments before passing out in his seat.

Rob woke back up and didn’t respond well to being asked to leave aircraft. The cops had to come and escort him off the plane, but he was never arrested. They just took him to a hotel and American booked him another flight.

Via TMZ

