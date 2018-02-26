Teachers and students gathered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida for the first time since the Feb. 14 mass shooting. Hundred of students made an emotional return Sunday to the place where an event claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty. Parents joined their students during an orientation Sunday afternoon, where many walked around the 3-story campus embracing one another and catching up.
The school is said to resume classes on Wednesday with faculty returning Monday to prep for the students’ return. Parents and residents gathered along the entrance of the school by the teacher parking lot Monday morning to waves signs of support as they return. There was even a special rainbow that shone above the high school. A sign of hope for some.
There was also a chance on Sunday for many students to collect the belongings they had left behind during the evacuation of the school. Students shared the feelings they felt as they walked the same paths some took to leave a deadly scene. Others shared memories of earlier that day on Valentine’s before the shooting took place.
With faculty back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and students set to return Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Runcie and students have asked all media to stay a safe distance away from the school and to not fly helicopters over the school as many are still suffering lingering PTSD from the massacre.