Parents and students walk next to the memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, February 25, 2018 during an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first time since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the school in Parkland on February 14, 2018. (Photo by David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA)

Teachers and students gathered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida for the first time since the Feb. 14 mass shooting. Hundred of students made an emotional return Sunday to the place where an event claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty. Parents joined their students during an orientation Sunday afternoon, where many walked around the 3-story campus embracing one another and catching up.

Going back to school for the first time…this movement is for the 17 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mmb5obPaKh — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) February 25, 2018

Students and parents have returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the mass shooting. "My son is stronger than I am," said one emotional father. https://t.co/zBiCPcgVwO pic.twitter.com/zogWmfpXv8 — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2018

The school is said to resume classes on Wednesday with faculty returning Monday to prep for the students’ return. Parents and residents gathered along the entrance of the school by the teacher parking lot Monday morning to waves signs of support as they return. There was even a special rainbow that shone above the high school. A sign of hope for some.

Gorgeous rainbow over Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS this morning as teachers pull back into campus for first official work day since mass shooting @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/A2Ps1ngZNJ — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) February 26, 2018

Parkland residents, parents join together on corner of entrance to teacher lot to offer encouragement and support to teachers pulling back into Douglas this morning @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/MZAUGHU97H — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) February 26, 2018

There was also a chance on Sunday for many students to collect the belongings they had left behind during the evacuation of the school. Students shared the feelings they felt as they walked the same paths some took to leave a deadly scene. Others shared memories of earlier that day on Valentine’s before the shooting took place.

today was my first day back at school where i had to retrieve my belongings. first thing i did was grab my camera from my bag and check the photos from that day, february 14. i love you three. our lives have changed entirely, how i wish we could all just go back. pic.twitter.com/rvnT7QTCoR — rain #NeverAgain (@rain_valladares) February 25, 2018

With faculty back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and students set to return Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Runcie and students have asked all media to stay a safe distance away from the school and to not fly helicopters over the school as many are still suffering lingering PTSD from the massacre.

We are asking all media to not fly helicopters over Stoneman Douglas HS campus when students return and school is in session, out of respect for the students, teachers and parents who are making this request. Thank you for your consideration at this sensitive time. #MSDStrong — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) February 25, 2018

Please, so many of us are suffering from PTSD (it's only made things worse for those who live close to school). The only thing that should be over head are the souls of our dearly departed Eagles ♥️ 🦅 ♥️ https://t.co/za2pTdguq9 — Emma González (@Emma4Change) February 25, 2018