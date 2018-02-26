By Hayden Wright
Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is the gift that keeps on giving: The rock icons have just announced another North American leg that kicks off in September. The jaunt includes cities the band hasn’t played in decades and will continue the in-the-round style of staging for their performance. Dates extend all the way to March 2019 so fans will have many opportunities to see the band live.
As with previous tickets on the tour, buying a seat at a Metallica concert promises fans a physical or digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Along the way, Metallica will raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Donations to this worthy cause enrolls ticket holders to win VIP experiences and other perks on the road.
Presale for Metallica Fan Club members begins tomorrow (Feb. 7) on the band’s website. More presales are sponsored by Citi, Spotify and others—visit the site for more information. General sales begin Friday (March 7).
See Metallica’s full list of dates (starting September 2) here:
9/2 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
9/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
9/6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
9/8 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
9/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
9/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
9/15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
9/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
12/2 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
1/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
1/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
1/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
1/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
1/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
1/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
2/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
2/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
3/2 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
3/4 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
3/6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
3/9 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
3/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
3/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena