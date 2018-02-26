(Photo by David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS/Sipa USA)

11 days after a former student killed 17 and injured an additional 14 teachers and students, Marjory Stoneman Douglas can call themselves State Champions.

Their Varsity Hockey Team captured the Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida High School State Championship this past weekend, even after entering the elimination round of the tournament as the lowest seed. Forward Joey Zenobi said after the team’s championship victory, “We came into the game knowing we had to give it our all to get the win and that’s what we did, and now we get to bring the trophy back to the best high school in America.”

Congrats to the #StonemanDouglasHS hockey team for winning the state championship today and moving on to nationals! Tonight on @winknews at 6, hear from the players who say this is something they've been striving for all season. pic.twitter.com/AqlLciySir — Chris Grisby (@ChrisWinkNews) February 25, 2018

With this victory, the team moves on to the High School National Hockey Championship next month in Minnesota. Some of the players dyed their hair blonde to honor their friend and teammate Joaquin Oliver, who died in the shooting.

Good luck, y’all!

Via NBC Sports