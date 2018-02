(Photo by Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE)

Monday, February 26

The year was 1986 on the morning after the 28th Grammy Awards. “We Are The World” and Phil Collins won big, but on the charts, it was fun, upbeat, and weird!

Nine songs and moments from February 26th, 1986!

Falco-Rock Me Amadeus

John Mellencamp-R.O.C.K. In The USA

Prince-Kiss

The Outfield-Your Love

Sly Fox-Let’s Go All The Way

Mr. Mister-Kyrie

James Brown-Living In America

Heart-These Dreams

Whitney Houston-How Will I Know