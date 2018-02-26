(Photo by PictureGroup)

Actor and director Kevin Smith was slated to perform two stand up sets at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

In between sets, Smith started feeling ill, writing that he began throwing up, started “sweating buckets,” and felt an incrasignly heavy pain in his chest. He decided to forgo his second set and go straight to the hospital, and lucky for all of us he did.

Turns out, he had a MASSIVE heart attack, including a 100% blockage of the LAD artery, which also happens to be known as the “Widow-Maker.” It’s called such because according to Smith, “when it goes, you’re a goner.”

Smith received plenty of well wishes from some of his Hollywood pals as he’s recovering from the heart attack that nearly took his life.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

@ThatKevinSmith Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too. https://t.co/tS8sadzycs — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 26, 2018

Scary! Glad your ok. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 26, 2018

