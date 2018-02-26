No, getting the elevator buttons wet won’t make them stop working.

A boy in southern China found out what happens when you pee on the elevator buttons while inside. For some reason he thought it would be a good idea, well he discovered the hard way.

After peeing on the control panel and reaching his destination, the doors did not open like they were supposed to, the entire panel started lighting up and flickering all while he remained stuck inside. The South Chinese Morning Post reports that the boy was eventually rescued. How about not peeing on the elevator next time. Check out the video below to see karma at it’s finest.

Source Via: Mashable