@ TNS

Bill Cosby’s daughter, Ensa, has passed away at the age of 44.

Ensa passed away on Friday in Massachusetts. According to Cosby’s camp Ensa died from renal failure.

Ensa was a strong supporter of her father, most coming to his defense with this statement:

“My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

She also appeared on an episode of ‘The Cosby Show’ during the sixth season. You can check out the clip above.

Via TMZ